Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Birthday Engagement Rumors Gain Traction As Her Mother Doria Radlan Travels To London

Are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry planning a birthday engagement?

The British media has been going wild after news broke that Miss Markle has traveled to London with her mother, Doria Radlan, to meet the royal family.

It is claimed that the actress is in England to celebrate her 36th birthday on August 4th with the prince and his relatives.

And many predict that Radlan will meet Harry’s family members including his brother, Prince William, and his wife, Kate.

There is considerable doubt Queen Elizabeth will partake in the festivities.

It is a well-known fact that Radlan and Markle are very close and no one would be surprised if she decided to relocate to England for the actress to have a familiar face around.

For months, rumors have been running wild claiming that Harry has used one of Princess Diana’s famous diamonds for the perfect engagement ring and he will pop the question on Markle’s birthday.

Her Suits co-star and longtime friend, Patrick J. Adams, was recently quizzed about the wedding and baby rumors that have surfaced online and he remained coy.

Adams did, however, say Markle is very happy with the prince and added: “Meghan and I have been such good friends for years now and to see her so happy is great. She is super excited. I am super happy for her, and she has been such a pro in this season, and it is going so well. I am very, very happy for her. “Harry on the show? No, who would want to come to a workplace? Everyone thinks that TV sets are cool, but they are not that cool.”

Another source claimed Harry is taking his time to make sure the American activist is the right one.

The person said: “Coming from divorced parents himself, Harry is adamant that when he marries, he will marry forever—plus, of course, there’s his status to consider. Harry is very conscious of his position in the royal family, he takes his duties very seriously, and he has no desire to cause any scandal, so he is not going to rush into anything—they have not even been dating for a full year yet!”

If the pair gets engaged in August, do not be surprised that he follows in his brother’s footsteps and wait for a month or two before announcing it.