Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s African Romantic Getaway Fuels Engagement Rumors! Here Are The Signs!

Posted On 05/14/2017
Prince Harry And Meghan MarkleSource: celebitchy.com

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been dropping a lot of clues about their imminent engagement. Even though for about a year they tried their best to keep their relationship under wraps, insiders say that now they are much more open about it to the public and moving fast towards the aisle.

As fans may already know, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are planning to go to Africa for a romantic getaway as soon as she wraps up filming for this season of Suits.

The trip seems to be the ultimate clue that the Prince is setting the stage for a proposal.

Harry is ready to introduce more of his pals to his future bride.

Last fall he built a children’s charity in Africa, and he is expected to visit with Meghan soon.

In addition, another clear clue is the fact that they will both be surrounded by royal bodyguards, something the taxpayers would be furious about if Markle was just a fling for the Prince.

But what is even more interesting is that the place they are set to visit is very close to where Prince William proposed to Kate Middleton back in 2010.

The couple will also stay at a five-star hotel in Africa for a few days, and they have also reserved romantic dinners over candlelit dinners, wine, and chocolate.

All of these new signs add to what Markle has been doing this year.

In order to prepare for a life as a Princess, Markle not only changed her wardrobe, but she also went silent on social media and closed down her personal lifestyle blog.

Rumors say she is also getting ready to completely cut ties with Hollywood.

Do you think they will get engaged by the end of the year?

