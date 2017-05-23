Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Will Travel To Singapore And Australia – Taxpayers Are Furious

Prince Harry might announce his engagement to Meghan Markle in early August after their official trips to Singapore and Australia.

It will be a very busy summer for Miss Markle and Harry who are apparently planning many firsts.

After stealing the spotlight at Pippa Middleton’s wedding in a stunning backless dress, the American actress is said to be ready to make headlines, (and cause controversy), by joining her prince charming on two official trips in June.

Kensington Palace has announced that Prince Harry will travel to Singapore on June 5 where he will take part in the Royal Sentebale Royal Salute Polo Cup.

The annual fundraising event will benefit Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho’s Sentebale, a charity that was launched in 2006 to support children living with HIV in Southern Africa.

Harry will later fly to Sydney, where he will launch the fourth Invictus Games on June 7.

The Invictus Games are dear to Harry’s heart. It is an international sporting event for wounded, injured, and sick servicemen and women.

Sources close to the royal family spoke to several media outlets and revealed that Markle will accompany Harry to both events.

The actress is a humanitarian and philanthropist, and therefore, she understands how important it is to raise money to help those in need which is why she wants to be with Harry to show support and to help him achieve his goals.

Aware that taxpayers will be fuming for sponsoring Markle’s trips, Harry has decided that she will be traveling with him in a “discrete manner.”

A royal insider said that Harry will make the engagement announcement around August 4th.

The spy said he has already received the Queen’s blessings and added: “The way it’s going, the engagement will probably happen this year. Harry has got approval from the Queen to propose to Meghan; he’s already had those conversations with Her Majesty. An engagement is imminent. Harry has always had a good relationship with the Queen, and they are an extremely close-knit family.”

Another source said Harry wants to wait until August because he does not want to overshadow some significant political and state events for the UK in coming months.

The tipster shared: “The engagement announcement is still tipped for August 4 and is unlikely to come earlier.”

The truth of the matter is that many British people are already frustrated by the fact that they have to handle the bill for Harry’s luxurious and envious lifestyle, so adding Markle to the list will create a backlash.