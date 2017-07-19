Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Want To ‘Get Married Somewhere Private And Elope’ Despite Royal Tradition

Despite being born a royal, Prince Harry never really fit in. The man seems to have always dreamed of living his life as a commoner, especially in his 20s. In an interview, Harry, who is now in line to the throne, opened up about his different views on life.

‘I spent many years kicking my heels, and I did not want to grow up,’ Harry admitted but explained that the love and respect he has for his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II made him stick it out.

But now, Harry seems like he has finally found a princess to serve by his side.

As followers of the royal family certainly already know, the youngest prince and American actress Meghan Markle have been living a fairytale romance for the past year.

Sadly, however, their relationship has not been without stress.

Not only do they have to endure 3,000 miles of distance while she’s in Canada filming Suits, but also the public’s disapproval.

Now it looks like two are ready for a future together and the Prince has even allegedly given up plans to have a royal wedding.

According to sources at the palace, Harry envisions a more modest and intimate ceremony.

‘They could get married somewhere private and elope, rather than have a showy wedding,’ the insider revealed.

But first, a proposal has to take place.

Some insiders in the past have stated that this fall might be the appropriate time for the Prince to get on one knee while our source thinks it could happen as soon as August 4, Markle’s 36th birthday.

Apparently, it would be a present for the actress as well as for Harry who usually feels down in August as it’s the month in which his mother Princess Diana passed away.

Proposing to Meghan in August would perhaps help him associate the period with a more joyful occasion.

No matter when he decides to pop the big question, however, the source assured us that he is absolutely smitten with Markle and that he wants kids as well.

Do you agree that they should have a smaller wedding or should Harry step up to his role in the royal family and have a grand ceremony as the tradition requires?