Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Wald Down The Aisle In Jamaica!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are super serious about each other to the point that they have gone public with their love, hiding nothing from the public anymore.

Advertisement

As you may already know, the pair attended the wedding of the Prince’s close friend this weekend and he and Markle looked just a as happy and in love as the newlyweds.

On March 3, Prince Harry and his rumored fiancée attended the said wedding that took place in Jamaica and they couldn’t help but show a lot of PDA while at the wedding.

The Prince wore a blue suit with a yellow corsage while his future bride sported a long black-and-green flower print dress.

Furthermore, much to the amusement of the guests, the royal couple even walked down the aisle before the real wedding ceremony started.

According to eyewitnesses, the two drank wine while they cuddled and kissed in the tropical environment.

“This is the first time that she and Harry have socialized so openly as a couple and [it’s] a significant step up in their relationship,” a trusty source revealed.

As fans may already know, Prince Harry took the unexpected decision to make public his relationship with the American Suits actress last year, to the disappointment of his father, Prince Charles.

However, it looks like their love cannot be stopped, not even by Harry’s father and since then, their romance has continued to grow, fueling marriage rumors. Last month, Meghan was seen sporting an “H” ring!

Advertisement

Furthermore, sources say that Harry is ready to propose officially and he has had Markle meet the rest of his family in preparation for the big moment.