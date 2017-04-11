Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Trying To Have A Baby Out Of Wedlock: Report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be trying to conceive a baby, and they are hoping for a boy.

The love affair between Prince Harry and his future American princess is moving full speed ahead and according to several sources, with the blessing of almost all the members of the royal family.

Today, a royal insider spoke to an Australian magazine and revealed that Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, recently learned he wanted to have a child out of wedlock and she approved.

Talking to New Idea, the source said: “Having a baby out of wedlock is a break from royal protocol, but the Queen isn’t upset at all. She’s a modern monarch, and these are modern times.”

Apparently, the Queen understands that Markle and Harry are already in their 30s and are eager to have children. The spy said Harry is hoping that his first child will be a boy in honor of his late mother, Princess Diana.

The person told the publication: “Harry has admitted he’d love a boy first. Because his mom had boys, it would mean the world to him.”

Last week, it was confirmed that Harry is renovating his bachelor cottage at Kensington Palace to make room for his future wife and the children they plan to have.

An insider told The Express: “Harry sees his future at Kensington Palace but he can’t live in Nottingham Cottage forever. It’s not what you would call a family home. If the basement plans are given the go-ahead then this will free up the rest of Apartment 8 and the whole of Apartment 9, giving Harry the option of moving back into the home where he grew up.”

The “Suits” actress shut down her lifestyle blog over the weekend to focus on her royal duties amid rumors she will be with Harry on a charity trip to Africa in October.