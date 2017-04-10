Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Plan African Trip As She Gives Up Acting For Charitable Work!

This fall Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have decided to visit southern Africa! Their traveling will happen after the actress wraps up filming for this season of Suits.

According to an insider, even though it is possible that Prince Harry will attend Pippa Midleton’s wedding without his girlfriend in May, he will surely make it up to her with a getaway to Africa.

As soon as the American actress finishes filming for season seven of Suits, the couple will take off to South Africa for a romantic trip.

It looks like the visit will also be focused on charitable work, involving Harry’s Lesotho projects, which have been very important for the Prince in the last decade and he now wants to share his passions with his other half.

“I want to do something that makes my mother proud,” Prince Harry stated about the Lesotho projects. It is a well-known fact that Princess Diana was very involved in charitable work.

Now, a source has revealed that Meghan is ready to “be done with Suits” and start her charitable work just like her royal boyfriend. As their romance is heating up, Markle is slowly giving up her life as an actress and blogger and becoming royal-worthy.

In addition, according to reports, ever since their romance was made public, the Suits’ ratings have dropped significantly.

One source claimed that she may give up acting for good because she actually enjoys doing charity work. “Even before Harry, she was starting to think about transitioning out of acting,” the source stated. “She wants to focus on otherworldly endeavors she is passionate about, like her philanthropy.”

Do you think Meghan Markle would make a good wife to Prince Harry and become an icon to the people like Princess Diana?