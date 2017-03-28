FREE NEWSLETTER
Prince Harry And Meghan Markle NOT Getting Married Anytime Soon!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 03/28/2017
Prince Harry Meghan MarkleSource: mirror.co.uk

According to new reports, although Prince Harry is pretty in love with his American actress girlfriend, Meghan Markle, he is in no rush to ask her to marry him!

Last week, the actress started rumors about her engagement when she posted: “Add a little confetti to each day,” on her social media.

However, according to a source, marriage plans are a little too premature.

“They’ve been dating for just over seven months now,” the insider explained.

“Give it until the relationship has been going for a year and then I think we’ll have a clearer idea.”

Apparently, the two are also not moving into Kensington Palace either. Harry and Meghan will move into an apartment which is being renovated next door.

But some insiders claimed that the lovebirds are keen to settling down as soon as possible.

“He seems in a real hurry to move in with Meghan,” the insider said about Prince Harry.

As fans may already know, Prince Harry, accompanied by Meghan Markle, attended a friend’s wedding in Jamaica.

Since then, rumors have been going around that they felt inspired by the beautiful ceremony and they eloped.

No one really knows the truth, however, as the royal is yet to release an official statement about his relationship with the Suits actress.

However, it turns out that, after Prince William’s scandal with a model at a ski trip, Harry had to rethink his plans.

“Everyone was expecting him, but he’d be mad to be seen here after the furor his brother created,” a source stated.

Do you think that the couple has already eloped without the public knowing or are they really postponing their dream wedding until after they settle in into their new home?

