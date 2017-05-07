FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Lifestyle

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Make Third Public Appearance At His Polo Game Amid Engagement Rumors

Nick Markus Posted On 05/07/2017
prince harry meghan markleSource: ibitimes.co.uk

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ready to tie their destinies together and therefore have also been appearing in public together more lately. The most recent instance the public was able to see the couple was yesterday at the royal’s Audi Polo Challenge at Coworth Park Polo Club in Ascot.

Meghan Markle was there to cheer on her boyfriend alongside other VIPs, and it looked like she had a lot of fun.

prince harry meghan markle polo gameSource: radaronline.com

As fans may already know, the first time they were spotted together in public was back in February when the paparazzi caught them having a walk in London and holding hands.

One month later, Harry and Meghan also attended the Prince’s friend’s wedding in Jamaica where they had a great time and packed on a lot of PDA.

How could they not when the spot and the event were so romantic.

In addition, reports say that the trip inspired them to have a similar modest wedding somewhere on a beach rather than a royal one.

Yesterday, May 6 was the third official time the couple made a public appearance, and sources say the Prince has already chosen a date to propose as their romance is only heating up.

Other sources have revealed that Harry may be planning to use a jewel from his mother, Princess Diana’s crown to make Meghan the engagement ring of her dreams.

The next time they are set to make a public appearance as a couple is on May 20, when they will attend yet another wedding, this time Pippa Middleton’s.

However, because Pippa has strict rules concerning who can attend the wedding – only married couples, Markle will join Harry only afterward, at the reception.

When do you think Harry should propose?

Read more about meghan markle prince harry royal family suits

