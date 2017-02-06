Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Make Their Love Public in the Best Way!

According to reports, Prince Harry is said to have planned for the first official appearance in public with American girlfriend Meghan Markle at his sister-in-law Pippa Middleton’s wedding.

No doubt, the Prince’s decision to take the Suits actress as his date to the wedding is going to be perceived as a public declaration of love in spite of the royal family’s opposition to their relationship.

Will the royals finally approve of their romance?

Middleton is set to marry fund manager James Matthews on May 20, and her sister Kate and husband Prince William will be there.

Prince Harry will bring Meghan as his date and maybe it’s a sign that another royal wedding is not too far away.

“Harry and Meghan are madly in love and he no longer wants to hide that from the world. He is close to Pippa and has been invited to her wedding and has obviously been given a plus one. Harry is adamant that he wants to take Meghan with him,” stated a source.

According to sources, Prince Harry, bringing divorcee Meghan Markle to the wedding will prove to the world that they’re serious about each other.

Although they are not a traditional royal match, Harry “is in love and times are changing.”

Furthermore, other sources have been speculating that the Prince is trying to push for an engagement very soon as well.

Their relationship was secret for five months but the news leaked out in October and royal watchers have been following the news ever since.

Last week, photographers captured Harry and his actress lover holding hands for the first time while out in London.

In reality, the couple met in May of 2016 in Canada where he was promoting the Invictus Games for injured former veterans. According to insiders, Markle has “virtually moved in” to Harry’s cottage in Kensington Palace.