Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Make It Official, Hold Hands In London

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not hiding anymore; the couple was pictured last night holding hands in London. The duo was photographed as they were leaving a movie theater and having dinner at Soho House. The pair met at the restaurant a few months ago via a mutual friend. Harry was casually dressed in a shirt, blazer, and suede boots, oddly enough, Miss Markle was wearing almost the identical outfit. The duo even had similar beanies, but the actress opted not to wear it and let her luscious locks flow on her shoulder.

The 32-year-old heir to the British throne smiled and waved at curious onlookers before escorting his lady love to their vehicle. Many predict that the prince might be getting engaged soon because all indicate that the pair has taken their romance to the next level.

The California beauty, who stars in the legal drama “Suits,” is on vacation until March – which is when she is expected to be back in Canada to start filming again. Since taking the break, the divorcee has been in England spending every minute with her beau.

A close source said it became apparent that the former “Fringe” actress was serious with this relationship when she found a dog sitter to watch over her two beloved dogs, Guy and Bogart. The insider said that the humanitarian had moved in with Harry to Bingham Cottage, Harry’s two-bedroom residence located in Kensington Palace.

She loves to cook for him, they go to the gym, and they are planning their lives together. Another insider claimed that Prince Harry is eager to get married, have children, and Markle is on the same page.

The source said: “She is beautiful, accomplished, whip-smart and has all the humanitarian credentials that Harry so admires. And although Meghan has her roots in the US and Canada, she is a keen traveler with a lot of friends in London, so moving over wouldn’t be too seismic.” The person added: “The only issue would be getting [her dogs] Guy, and Bogart settled permanently in the UK as the three of them come as a package.”

Markle, who is a United Nations Women’s advocate for political participation and leadership, might be meeting Queen Elizabeth II next week when she returns from a trip to Norfolk.