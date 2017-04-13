Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Heading To Africa In October – Will He Propose?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are taking a humanitarian trip to Africa in the fall, and he plans to propose while on the continent.

A close source to the royal family spoke to the British media and confirmed the rumors that have been swirling around for weeks, in October, Prince Harry and Miss Markle will be flying to Lesotho together.

The prince is the co-founder of the Sentebale development in The Kingdom of Lesotho along with Prince Seeiso. The charity has a department named after his late mother, Princess of Wales, and his beloved nanny, Olga Powell.

It was created to provide healthcare and education to vulnerable children.

It is believed that the American actress will finish filming her hit series “Suits” and most likely quit acting in mid-October. She is expected to fly to the South African nation where Prince Harry will ask her hand in marriage.

Late last week, the Californian stunner shut down her lifestyle website, The Tig, to focus on charitable works.

Her goodbye post read in part: “What began as a passion project (my little engine that could) evolved into an amazing community of inspiration, support, fun, and frivolity. You’ve made my days brighter and filled this experience with so much joy. Keep finding those Tig moments of discovery, keep laughing and taking risks, and keep being ‘the change you wish to see in the world.’”

Another source told Life & Style Magazine that the couple is eager to start a family and at this point, he would be thrilled to have a child out of wedlock.

The insider said: “Harry knows everyone would go ballistic if Meghan got pregnant before they married,” the source says. “On the other hand, with Harry, you never know.”

The tipster added: “They’ve discussed having babies together, and they both can’t wait.They’ve told pals they want to start trying after the first of the year.”

Markle is being hailed the new Diana by the British media.