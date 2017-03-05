Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Have Fun In Jamaica, Engagement Coming Soon

A shirtless and happy Prince Harry was pictured having fun with his girlfriend Meghan Markle on Sunday in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

The photos of the duo’s lavish Caribbean vacation had many speculating that they will get engaged in the next few months.

Markle and the heir to the British throne went to the tropical island to attend his best friend, Tom Inskip’s wedding.

Harry, 32, and 35-year-old Markle used the trip as an excuse for a romantic gateway.

The pair apparently walked down the aisle to the delight of the guests at the wedding before the real bride and groom said their “I dos.”

During the reception the duo was seen getting very affectionate, caressing their faces, and gazing at each other.

The pastor, who led Harry’s pal wedding, turned to him at some point, and said: “you are next.”

It was a wild party where the lovers spent the night kissing and dancing as others smoked weed.

Harry and Markle made a swift exit at around 1 AM to their pricey hotel room.

The following day, the 32-year-old orange-haired prince was filmed having the time of his life in a pair light blue swim shorts on a sandy beach on the Island which gave the world Bob Marley and Usain Bolt.

While the Prince was happy to show off his body, Miss Markle was shyer and stayed under the shade of the giant palm trees to chat with friends and new acquaintances.

The photos seem to confirm that wedding bells will be ringing soon for these two.

An insider said: “(They) have spoken candidly about their future. They see a life together.”

The spy added: “They will be engaged by the end of summer.”

After the rumored wedding, the actress plans to move to London to be with her future husband.