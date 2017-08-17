Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Got Engaged With Pricey Ruby Ring Belonging To Princess Margaret

She said yes! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged, and a source has revealed several details about the ring.

Last week, Harry took his ladylove to Africa for a romantic vacation.

It is the couple’s first romantic getaway since they started dating over a year ago.

Allegedly, the prince prepared a fancy dinner on the actress birthday and proposed with a ring valued at $1 million.

The Suits star was given a ruby red ring that belonged to the Prince’s great-aunt, Princess Margaret.

According to an insider, who spoke to OK! magazine, the American activist was moved by the gesture despite the fact that she had received hints the engagement was coming.

The source with knowledge of the story said that Kate Middleton and Prince William pushed Harry to take the big step.

The person explained: “[William and Kate] told Harry that it was time to pull the trigger and that surely Meghan would be expecting it — it is a secluded safari trip during her birthday week, after all.”

The friend told the publication: “I heard she accepted [the proposal] immediately. Evidently, Meghan has been preparing for this, but she must have been blown away by the romance of it all.”

It was claimed that the queen was against the union, but the source explained that it is not true.

Apparently, the queen has given Harry her blessing, and she looks forward to the wedding.

The pal revealed: “The queen sees a lot of similarities in Margaret and Harry. They are both spares to the heir who carved out their niches as the fun-loving, cheeky royals. It would make sense that she would pass on her ring to Harry. The ring will look stunning on Meghan.”

Another source told Us Weekly that Markle will be leaving Suits soon because of privacy and security concerns.

The person explained: “Information was leaking out of Suits like crazy. Everyone was warned to stop talking, or they would be fired. No one gets the impression she is staying on the show much longer. They believe she is going to marry Harry.”

It is claimed that the pair will announce the engagement in September and get married in the spring of 2018.