Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Get Green Light From Westminster Abbey For Potential Wedding – Is Camilla Parker-Bowles Furious?

Camilla Parker-Bowles is said to be furious that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been given the green light to get married at Westminster Abbey.

It was previously believed that the “Fringe” actress would not be allowed to walk down the aisle at the United Kingdom’s most notable religious building because she is a divorcée.

Miss Markle was married to Trevor Engelson from 2011 to 2013. Westminster Abbey located in London is the traditional place of coronation and burial site for British monarchs.

It is where Prince William and Kate Middleton and Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh all got married.

When officials at the church were contacted by the media to know if Markle’s divorce is an issue for a potential ceremony, they replied by: “The Abbey follows the General Synod Ruling of 2002. Since then it has been possible for divorced people to be married in the Church of England.”

Markle, who is half Jewish and half African-American, can have an interfaith ceremony if she desires, according to officials.

Several British media outlets are reporting that Camilla is angry that Markle is being embraced by the Royals whereas she was treated like dirt.

In 2005, Prince Charles and Camilla married in a civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall, no big church ceremony a la Princess Diana.

To add insult to injury, both The Queen and Prince Philip skipped the ceremony.

Prince Charles’ son, the Duke of Cambridge, and Camilla’s son, Tom Parker-Bowles, served as the couple’s witnesses.

Several websites have denied the claims that Prince Charles’ wife is upset by the arrival of the American actress in the royal family.

According to some, the opposite has occurred, if there is one person who knows how difficult it is to blend in with the British monarchs, it is Parker-Bowles, which is why she has gone out of her way to embrace and guide Markle to make the transition as smooth as possible.