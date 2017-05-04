Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Engagement Is Getting Closer As The Queen Gives Her Blessing

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to get engaged this month after getting The Queen’s blessing.

Earlier today, a source spoke to OK! magazine and confirmed the rumor that was swirling around the Internet for weeks, that on Mother’s Day, Queen Elizabeth II met Miss Markle for the first time.

The spy claimed Harry was nervous about his grandmother meeting the American actress because he had something very important and serious to ask – her blessing for their union.

According to the person, The Queen and Markle got along very well, and she approved of their engagement.

The insider stated: “He was nervous to ask the Queen, even though they have a close relationship.”

The Queen was not the only member of the royal family, who showed Harry love and support. Prince William, 34, and Kate Middleton, 35, are said to be big fans of the Californian star.

William and Middleton are grateful for the way that Miss Markle has changed Harry – she makes him happy and has helped with the many mental issues he was facing alone.

A source close to the couple shared: “They’re so proud of Harry. He’s so happy and confident and they can’t help but credit Meghan. The palace is abuzz with news that Harry and Meghan will be Duke and Duchess of Sussex!”

The spy went on to reveal: “William will be the best man, and Harry’s already asked George to be ring-bearer.”

On Thursday, many believed that Harry and Markle’s engagement would be announced after news broke that a meeting of all royal staff was being called at Buckingham Palace.

However, it had nothing to do with this. Prince Philip’s retirement was announced.

One person shared: “I’m betting on the engagement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.”

Another excited user tweeted: “I hope the news is Prince Harry getting engaged to Meghan Markle !”

A third wrote: “I wonder if the #buckinghampalace announcement has anything to do with Prince Harry and Meghan?”

The wedding has been set for September, and it will be a lavish affair because The Queen plans to splash on her grandson.