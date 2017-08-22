Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are Getting Cold Feet – Engagement Is Not Happening Soon

Fans of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who were getting ready to throw watch parties for their royal wedding, will have to wait a little longer.

According to Buckingham Palace insiders, the rumors about the lovebirds getting engaged in Africa with a million-dollar ring are not accurate.

The pair, who has been dating for over a year, is not in a rush to walk down the aisle because they are still getting to know each other.

Additionally, they have some important life decisions to make, and they do not agree on everything.

One sticking point is where to live after they become husband and wife.

While Harry is forced to be in London for royal duties, Markle is a California girl who needs Hollywood for her acting career.

With such a significant issue unresolved, the lovers are taking it slow.

A source revealed: “There’s all manner of things Harry and Meghan need to decide before getting engaged, like where they will live, and if Meghan will continue with her acting career. She has made it clear that she would like to keep working, and to do that she needs to spend a considerable amount of her time in Canada and the U.S.”

Additionally, Harry, who is a product of a divorced family, wants to be sure the star is the one.

Moreover, Markle has no interest in being a bride for three times.

The source also revealed: “Harry and Meghan are very much in love, but they both want to make completely sure that they are ready to take the next step before doing so. Harry does not want to make the same mistake as his mother and father did. When he marries it will be for life, and it is not something he is going to rush into.”

The person claimed the duo is really in love, but Prince Harry will only pop the question when the time is right.

The source concluded: “Harry and Meghan are not engaged yet, reports that they are are jumping the gun slightly. They are heading in that direction, but when they do get engaged Harry will follow Royal protocol, and the Palace will make an announcement.”

Some fans are saying Harry has cold feet.