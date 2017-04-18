Prince Harry Admits He Is Ready To Have A Child! What About Meghan Markle?

Prince Harry has recently opened up about his plans and he revealed that he wants to have a baby not too long into the future. Will Meghan Markle give us another royal baby?

The 32 years old prince has admitted that a child is not out of the question, on the contrary, it is something he definitely wants to have in the next few years.

“Of course, I would love to have kids,” he revealed.

Prince Harry is already quite used to having children around as his older brother Prince William has two kids – Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

In addition to being a dedicated uncle, Harry is also godfather to about five of his close pals, so he had the proper training to handle babies.

Mentioning that he hopes he is a good godfather, Harry shared his opinion that around kids it’s important to find a balance between being a grown up and having a child-like side.

For instance, he advises people to play around with the kids a lot and beat them at their own games, even if it is on the PlayStation. They will get attached to you easier and faster and you will also earn their respect.

As fans may already be aware, rumors about his engagement with girlfriend Meghan Markle have been going around for quite some time, and even more recently, when the Suits actress shut down her blog The Tig, after just three years.

Do you think Meghan Markle is ready to give her Prince boyfriend a child anytime soon? Let us know by cruising on to the comment section down below!