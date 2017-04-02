Prince Gets Angel Tattoo In Honor Of His Late Father, Michael Jackson!

Michael Jackson‘s son, Prince wanted to feel his late father by his side forever and so he decided to get a tattoo of the pop legend on his leg.

Prince posted a picture of the “incredible and beautiful tattoo” on his Instagram, explaining that although the intricate design took 9 hours to be etched into his skin, it was worth it!

The tattoo is of Michael in one of his most iconic moves and stage outfits but the son chose to add angel wings to the image as well.

Because his father had always been a Peter Pan fan, the feet are covered in what looks like pixie dust and his face is shadowed.

Thanks @dermagraphink for sittin 9hrs with me for such an incredible and beautiful tattoo. I will be posting more of this A post shared by Prince Jackson (@princejackson) on Mar 31, 2017 at 10:59pm PDT

As fans may remember, the star died at the age of 50 years old in June 2009 in his Los Angeles home.

Although Prince never followed his father’s footsteps to become a star, the young man managed to be successful out of the spotlight, by founding his own company which he named, in honor of his father – King’s Son Productions.

“King’s Son Productions has this mantra where ‘a title is earned, but a name is given.’ So, I was born as Prince and that was the name my dad had given to me,” Prince said, explaining that his father earned his “King of Pop” title through years of hard work and dedication to his art.

“So, it’s a form of motivation because my name is Prince, but for all intents and purposes I am the king’s son and working to get my own epithet.”

That is a wonderful creed and we wish him good luck in achieving his dreams just like the late Michael Jackson did.

What do you think about Prince Jackson’s new tattoo?