Prince George And Princess Charlotte Stole The Show At The Trooping The Colour Celebration

They may be young, but Prince George and Princess Charlotte surely know how to steal the spotlight.

The royal siblings stood along their entire family, including parents Prince William and Princess Kate and great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, for the annual Trooping the Colour celebration on Saturday.

Although she’s only 2-years old, it wasn’t Charlotte’s balcony debut. The little Princess appeared for the first time at last year’s celebration, so she knew exactly how to handle a crowd, smiling and waving in her mom’s arms.

She wore a pink dress, while her almost 4-years old brother topped an adorable suspender outfit. George seemed more captivated by the Royal Air Force’s roaring fly-past than by the actual event.

Both George and Charlotte could be seen watching the festivities from a window in Buckingham Palace earlier that day.

And their passion for new was visible as soon as they reached the balcony, with Charlotte pointing to the crowd and keenly looking around, while George was playing 100 questions with his father, asking William all sorts of things.

They both looked excited and George acted like a true leader, waving his hands around like an orchestra conductor before turning to his dad and smiling.

One of the most spectacular royal events of the year marked Queen Elizabeth’s 91st birthday.

The interesting fact is that her Majesty’s actual birth date is April 21, but the grand military parade is rather an extravagant way of celebrating each British monarch’s official birthday.

The Queen is paraded in a carriage that takes her from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guards Parade across St. James’s Park in order to inspect her troops, where she receives a royal salute and takes a salute of her own, with more than 1,400 officers, 400 musicians, and 200 horses being involved in the event.