Prince Doesn’t Care Michael Jackson May Not Be His Biological Father!

Nick Markus Posted On 07/06/2017
prince jacksonSource: etonline.com

But does Prince Jackson even care whether or not the late legend was his biological father? It sounds like the heir is not really bothered by the speculations that Michael Jackson may not have fathered him.

The 20-year-old stated that all that matters to him is that Michael took good care of him, his 19-year-old sister Paris and younger brother Blanket and showered them with lots of love.

The fact that he and his siblings were lucky enough to have such a great father is more important than anything else to Prince.

‘The blood of the covenant is thicker than the water of the womb. I was raised by my dad with my brother and sister,’ Prince Jackson tweeted in relation to recent speculations that the King of Pop is not his biological father.

Social media users have been claiming that Michael’s dermatologist Dr. Arnold Klein is Prince’s biological dad. Klein’s medical assistant Debbie Rowe claims to be Prince and Paris’ mother.

In addition, Arnold's medical assistant Debbie Rowe has been claiming that she is his biological mother.

The man passed away back in 2015, but before dying, Klein hinted he was not only Prince’s but Paris’ father as well.

However, he never officially confirmed or proved his claims.

Do you agree with what Prince Jackson tweeted?

