Prince Charles Thought He Could Gradually Love Princess Diana, Claims Historian Sally Bedell Smith

Prince Charles and Princess Diana are the subjects of yet another juicy book that dives and digs into their intriguing romance.

American historian Sally Bedell Smith recently sat down for a lengthy interview with PEOPLE magazine where she opened up about her new potential bestseller entitled “Prince Charles: The Passions and Paradoxes of an Improbable Life.”

The author said her research into the lives of Princess Diana and Prince Charles led to some shocking discoveries – you don’t say!

Smith, who is somewhat an expert on the British Royal Family, told the publication that Harry and William’s father assumed that he would gradually learn to love his wife.

The biographer said Prince Charles believed that he would find a way to make the relationship work like his parents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, and his grandparents – King George VI and Queen Elizabeth – were able to do.

Bedell Smith told PEOPLE: “He was obviously anguished, and he said she was someone I could learn to love. He looked to his grandparents, which wasn’t a love match at the outset and thought if they can do it and build a good marriage then I can do it too.”

The writer also explained that Prince Charles was pushed to propose to Lady Diana Spencer on February 24, 1981, and wept for hours after the wedding ceremony on July 29, 1981.

She said the marriage was doomed from the start because the couple barely knew each other.

Smith shared: “I was stunned when I combed over the chronology they had only been together 12 times [before their engagement]. After they got engaged, he went away for six weeks. He was dutifully plunging ahead with his schedule and she wanted him to be around and available and support her.”

According to Smith, the late princess was traumatized by her parents’ divorce which led to her being stressed out and having bulimic episodes.

Advertisement

Bedell Smith concluded by saying that Kate Middleton and Prince William are better prepared to handle all that comes with being the faces of the kingdom.