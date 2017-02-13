According to a new book, Prince Charles’ father bullied him into marrying Diana.

Sally Bedell Smith, author of the upcoming biography of the British Prince, titled: Prince Charles: The Passions and Paradoxes of an Improbable Life, said that, while he and Diana were dating in 1980, rumors started flying around – rumors that ruined her pride and honor. Because of that, Charles’ father, Prince Philip forced him to marry Diana.

The scandal started after people alleged that he and the future Princess spent a night together on the royal train.

According to Smith, Prince Philip became gravely concerned that the then 19 year old Diana’s honor “had been impugned” and wrote his son a letter saying that Diana’s “reputation was on the line.”

Philip urged Prince Charles to make up his mind on whether to propose to the teen or not, Smith wrote.

According to the book, Charles interpreted his father’s words as being “coercive and accusatory,” and felt compelled to follow his suggestion.

Philip’s cousin Pamela Hicks said, “Charles read it as: ‘You’ve got to get engaged.’”

“He wasn’t in love. He wasn’t ready. He saw it as a ghastly threat,” Hicks claimed.

Smith wrote that Charles, still the heir to the throne as his mother continues to rule at 90, was emotionally stunted.

While still married to Diana, he was “riven with anxieties over his marriage and bleak future,” she said.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana, who wed in 1981, were officially divorced in 1996.

Diana died in a car accident with her lover Dodi Fayed at age 36 in 1997.

In 2005, Charles married his mistress Camilla Parker Bowles, 69, but as we have reported before, he has allegedly cheated on her as well.