President Trump’s Past Comes Back To Haunt Him Again! This Time He Admits To Groping Melania In Public

President Trump’s controversial past is haunting him yet again. Newsweek just released shocking interviews between Trump and the provocative Howard Stern in which the future president admitted to groping Melania in public.

The interviews took place over a twenty year period and include enough words to fill a book. In one of Trump’s frequent calls to the Howard Stern Show, the men discussed his love life with then girlfriend Melania.

Stern, who is often preoccupied with sex, asked Trump about his first night with Melania and whether or he “felt her up in public,” to which Trump answered yes.

Trump then explained how he first met Melania at a huge party in New York. The future First Lady was amongst a group of supermodels who greeted the business mogul at the event.

Trump said he picked Melania out of the crowd because she was the most beautiful model of them all. He then quickly added that she’s also a nice person.

Stern decided to withhold the controversial interviews during the recent presidential election because he didn’t think it was right given the political climate. The interviews run about 15 hours long and span from 1993 to the summer of 2015.

In addition to the groping comment, Trump also discussed Ivanka’s political views, his prenuptial agreement with Ivana, and admitted that he’s obsessive about cleanliness.

President Trump has not commented on the latest interviews. In April of 2016, he brushed aside the chats aside by saying they were all in good fun. Trump claims that he didn’t envision himself getting into politics at the time and wasn’t worried about how his comments might hurt his public image.

According to CNN, Melania is currently leading a discussion on the issue of opioid addiction and how it affects families.

The First Lady initiated a roundtable discussion on the topic which included people who have dealt with the opioid crisis and politicians from across the country.

“With the many issues (children) face as they are growing up, drug addiction, especially opioid abuse, is one of those issues,” Melania shared.

“I look forward to working alongside the Presidential Opioid Commission, and people such as yourself, to do all we can to teach children the dangerous consequences of drug abuse.”

Melania has not said anything about her husband’s groping comments. She previously admitted that she tried to get President Trump to stop the interviews with Stern and thought they were bad for his political career.