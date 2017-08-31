President Trump Won’t Be Invited To Celebrity-Studded Hurricane Harvey Telethon Unless He Stands With Barack Obama

Houston rapper Bun B and Scooter Braun are busy planning the September 12, 2017, celebrity-studded Hurricane Harvey telethon, but President Trump may not get an invite. As devastating flooding has engulfed Texas and the full damage is still too early to assess, people nationwide are standing in solidarity to help their fellow citizens.

The Hurricane Harvey telethon will not be a place to promote political agendas or spread bigotry and hatred. According to Bun B, unless President Trump can find his place alongside other presidents, such as Barack Obama in a show of strength and unity, he won’t be invited to appear.

There will be three simulcasted telethons across the nation including one in Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, and Los Angeles, California. Reese Witherspoon and Blake Shelton will host the Nashville telethon, tentatively Michael Strahan and Kelly Rowland will host the New York telethon (this is subject to change) and Jaimie Foxx and Hillary Duff are tentatively scheduled to host the Los Angeles telethon. Organizers are interested in celebrities who were born and/or raised in Houston to participate in the telethon.

Bun B is outspoken about the treatment of blacks in a country that is seemingly on the verge of a race war. With white supremacists rearing its head again, Bun B is one of the most outspoken and vocal rappers on issues of race and division in the nation.

He has repeatedly called upon white Americans to stand up against racism, and it shouldn’t come as a surprise that he would withhold an invitation to President Trump unless he proudly stands alongside Barack Obama and other presidents.

This Hispanic Texan is not giving money to telethon that puts hate first & places conditions on charity @BunBTrillOG https://t.co/HJ08KFl0iV — Veronica (@vevecurl) August 31, 2017

The news that Bun B will not invite President Trump unless he stands in unity with other presidents is getting a mixed reaction on social media. Some feel that Bun B shouldn’t single out President Trump, while others wholeheartedly agree.

What do you think? Do you agree that President Trump shouldn’t be invited unless he agrees to appear with past presidents?

The telethon will take place on Sept. 12, 2017, from 8-9 p.m. and will air on CBS, NBC, ABC, and Fox networks. Because the telethon is only scheduled for one hour, there will be a greater focus on raising money rather than celebrity performances.