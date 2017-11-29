President Trump Responds To NBC’s Firing Of Matt Lauer

President Trump has responded to news that NBC fired Matt Lauer after receiving a co-worker’s detailed report of sexual allegations. President Trump used Twitter to release his comments, that focused more on fake news than the initial allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior. President Trump didn’t make a comment referencing sexual harassment, something he has been accused of by multiple women, but issued multiple statements about firing people who promote fake news.

You may read President Trump’s tweets below.

While President Trump wasn’t talking about the sexual harassment allegations against Matt Lauer, those on social media were. Very few people spoke about the fake news remarks, while many comments were shared addressing the allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior.

Wow, Matt Lauer was just fired from NBC for “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.” But when will the top executives at NBC & Comcast be fired for putting out so much Fake News. Check out Andy Lack’s past! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2017

So now that Matt Lauer is gone when will the Fake News practitioners at NBC be terminating the contract of Phil Griffin? And will they terminate low ratings Joe Scarborough based on the “unsolved mystery” that took place in Florida years ago? Investigate! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2017

NBC announced the news during a live broadcast of Today, the show that Matt Lauer hosted for 20 years. Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb made the announcement their colleague had been fired. They looked as shocked and puzzled as most of America’s viewers.

According to the report, this was the first report of sexually inappropriate behavior lodged against Lauer. It’s unclear whether more women will come forward with allegations as has been witnessed in recent cases.

You may watch Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb as they made the announcement on air in the video player below.

Matt Lauer has been terminated from NBC News. On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer. As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment. pic.twitter.com/1A3UAZpvPb — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 29, 2017

Savannah and Hoda were emotional and held hands as they made the announcement. Savannah stated that NBC News Chairman Andrew Lack had fired Lauer.

“Dear Colleagues, on Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inapproprate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer. “It represented, after serious review, a clear violation of our Company’s stnadards. As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment. While it is the first compaint about his behavior in the over twenty years he’s been at NBC News, we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident. “Our highest priority is to create a workplace environment where everyone feels safe and protected, and to ensure that any actions that run counter to our core values are met with consequences, no matter who the offender. “We are deeply saddened by this turn of events, but we will face it together as a news organization — and do it in as transparent a manner as we can.”

Savannah read the statement then said she and Hoda had only learned about Matt’s firing moments earlier and they were devastated and still processing the news.

Savannah Guthrie co-hosted with Matt Lauer since 2012. She stated she is heartbroken over the allegations, as well as the brave colleague who came forward.

What was your reaction to the news that Matt Lauer was fired? Do you agree with President Trump’s response?