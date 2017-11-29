FREE NEWSLETTER
President Trump Responds To NBC’s Firing Of Matt Lauer

Charisse Van Horn Posted On 11/29/2017
Matt LauerSource: Peter Kramer/NBC Universal

President Trump has responded to news that NBC fired Matt Lauer after receiving a co-worker’s detailed report of sexual allegations. President Trump used Twitter to release his comments, that focused more on fake news than the initial allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior. President Trump didn’t make a comment referencing sexual harassment, something he has been accused of by multiple women, but issued multiple statements about firing people who promote fake news.

You may read President Trump’s tweets below.

While President Trump wasn’t talking about the sexual harassment allegations against Matt Lauer, those on social media were. Very few people spoke about the fake news remarks, while many comments were shared addressing the allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior.

NBC announced the news during a live broadcast of Today, the show that Matt Lauer hosted for 20 years. Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb made the announcement their colleague had been fired. They looked as shocked and puzzled as most of America’s viewers.

According to the report, this was the first report of sexually inappropriate behavior lodged against Lauer. It’s unclear whether more women will come forward with allegations as has been witnessed in recent cases.

You may watch Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb as they made the announcement on air in the video player below.

Savannah and Hoda were emotional and held hands as they made the announcement. Savannah stated that NBC News Chairman Andrew Lack had fired Lauer.

“Dear Colleagues, on Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inapproprate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer.

“It represented, after serious review, a clear violation of our Company’s stnadards. As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment. While it is the first compaint about his behavior in the over twenty years he’s been at NBC News, we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident.

“Our highest priority is to create a workplace environment where everyone feels safe and protected, and to ensure that any actions that run counter to our core values are met with consequences, no matter who the offender.

“We are deeply saddened by this turn of events, but we will face it together as a news organization — and do it in as transparent a manner as we can.”

Savannah read the statement then said she and Hoda had only learned about Matt’s firing moments earlier and they were devastated and still processing the news.

Savannah Guthrie co-hosted with Matt Lauer since 2012. She stated she is heartbroken over the allegations, as well as the brave colleague who came forward.

What was your reaction to the news that Matt Lauer was fired? Do you agree with President Trump’s response?

Post Views: 3,982

2 Comments

cheap unlimited cell phone plans
11/29/2017 at 7:30 pm
Reply

My thoughts moving forward on sexual harassment is that we need to make sure that, women feel empowered to report and get support for sexual misconduct, but at the same time not allowed to turn into a witch hunt where any disgruntled employees or scorned person can use it to hurt innocent men’s lives and families. I feel sad for the victims and Matt’s children and wife, who will all need time to heal.


Walter Wynnchok
11/29/2017 at 11:44 am
Reply

They want to control people with lies like George Carlin said…


