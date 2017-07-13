President Donald Trump’s Questionable Interactions With Reporters

A lot of news, gossip, and concerns are swirling as President Donald Trump met with French President Emmanuel Macron yesterday.

According to an inside source, Trump spoke with “traveling reporters for more than an hour.” However, what was said and reported versus what was meant to be “off the record” remains rather unclear.

According to sources, when asked why one reporter didn’t make statements from during the flight, the reporter responded “POTUS asked if I had heard him say it could be on-record; your pooler replied truthfully no,”

Conflicting stories remain between what POTUS Trump claims he wanted to be publicized, versus what White House deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said could or could not be shared.

In response, Sanders apparently sent out audible recording transcripts between reporters and Trump in-flight, which briefly addressed topics like health care, the proposed border between the United States and Mexico, and the scandal involving Trumps son, Donald Trump Jr. meeting with a Russian lawyer recently.

The American people remain suspicious and hint at the Trump Administration being ‘ambivalent’ at best in their dealings with the press lately, as each time they’ve been queried, they seem to release additional “original transcripts” to be “put on-the-record.”

The truth is, the American people remain unhappy with Trump in many ways. Such incidents include new drama and even a lawsuit involving Trump’s blocking of Twitter users that expressed ideas contrary to his own, citing the use of Trumps Twitter account serving as a “Public Forum” for the American people.

Sources also say that since his inauguration, President Trump failed to produce but only one “solo press conference” in his first six months in office, which is regrettably unimpressive to both the American people and major news media agencies.

People want answers, including those involving Trump’s son, a Russian lawyer, and other statements or interactions between the Trump family and Russian delegates.

Nothing is appealing to Americans about feeling restricted, uninvolved, or ignored with the Presidents dealings on behalf of the nation. Trump’s latest controversial fiasco? Deciding to answer a Chinese media outlet instead of an American one this Thursday on his trip to Paris.