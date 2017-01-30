President Donald Trump Calls Madonna Disgusting On Fox News

Donald Trump called Madonna “disgusting” during an interview with Fox News.

The President of the United States commented on the remarks made by the singer at the women’s march on January 21st in Washington. “I’m mad. Yes, I’m indignant, yes I thought I’d blow up the White House, but I know it will not change anything … You have to love each other. I chose love,” said the ‘Vogue’ singer.

“I think she’s just disgusting. I think she is doing a lot of harm. I think she hurt the whole cause she’s defending. To her, and to some other people. But I think she hurt herself in particular. I think what she said was unworthy of our country,” said President Trump.

Meanwhile, Madonna clarified her remarks on Instagram saying: “I am not a violent person, I do not promote violence, and I think it’s important that people understand my speech as a whole and not just one sentence taken out of context.”

Madonna has yet to respond to Trump’s Fox interview.

Meanwhile Madonna has reportedly been asked to record a protest song against President Trump.

According to various media reports, legendary songwriter Bruce Roberts, who wrote the song ‘No More Tears’ wants the material girl to record a new version of the song to speak out against Trump’s anti-Muslim immigration policy.