Pregnant Serena Williams’ Sister Accidentally Reveals Baby’s Gender, But Serena Backtracks!

Now we are all confused, which one is it? Just one day after Serena William’s sister accidentally revealed the gender of her yet unborn baby, the tennis player took to social media to shut down the news.

The sister claimed that Serena is expecting a baby girl and although the expecting mother is now doing her best to cover it up, many people still don’t buy it!

A couple of days ago, Venus Williams was asked what the baby is going to call her, and she had a slip of the tongue.

‘She’s going to call me ‘favorite aunt.’ Every day we are like Baby Vee, Baby Isher, Baby Lyn, so we all want the baby to be named after us.’

Serena Williams took to Twitter to explain that she wanted the gender to be a surprise, so not even she knows.

But, the tennis player explained she always jokes with her siblings to get favors from them.

In addition, Serena claimed that she grew up with only sisters, so all of them use ‘she’ more than ‘he.’

In other words, Williams tweeted that she calls her baby a ‘she’ around her sisters to get things from them, and she only calls it a ‘he’ when she is around her fiancé or father for the same reason.

However, most fans are not convinced by Serena’s explanation and are convinced the tennis champion is going to be the mother of a baby girl.

As you may already know, Serena herself had a slip of the tongue about her pregnancy.

Before making it official, the sportswoman stated during a Ted Talk that she has been taking pictures of herself every week during her vacation in order to check her status!

Do you think Venus Williams told the truth and Serena is just trying to backtrack?