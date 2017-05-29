Pregnant Serena Williams Nails Maternity Fashion With Zebra-Print Dress In Picture With “Thor”

Pregnant Serena Williams looks gorgeous in her new maternity clothes! Yesterday, May 28 Williams attended the Monaco Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Monaco in Monte-Carlo. For the special event, the tennis player chose to wear a bright and bold zebra printed dress which looked both stylish and comfortable in the hot weather.

While in Monaco, she also posed for pictures with racers Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen.

In addition, the expectant mother made sure to also take a couple of pics with actor Chris Hemsworth!

Source: radaronline.com

Serena took to Snapchat to post the photo with the A-lister, captioning it: “Just hanging out with Thor.”

She may be a sports icon, but deep down she is a geek and a fangirl as well.

Despite being pregnant, Williams has been on the move lately, always traveling from one place to another.

Just last week, Serena was spotted in Los Angeles at Beyonce’s baby shower.

Earlier in the month, she flew to Miami for a friend’s bridal shower.

Before that, she and her fiancé Alexis Ohanian were caught by the paparazzi in Mexico, enjoying their own babymoon.

Ever since she announced her pregnancy, the tennis champion fully embraced her body!

She has been posting a lot of pictures on social media wearing bathing suits and showing off her baby bump.

Serena shared the news of her pregnancy on April 19 when she posted a photo of her in a yellow one-piece suit, her small bump visible.

Back in December she also made her engagement with Reddit’s co-founder known on the very platform he created, and since then, they made it very clear that they are very much in love.

Back in January, during a press conference, Serena stated she was not yet ready to plan the big wedding with the love of her life but had only good things to say about him.

“He’s an incredibly nice person. He really treats everyone the same, which is really cool to see,” she praised her fiancé.

What do you think of Serena’s maternity fashion?