Pregnant Natalie Portman To Skip Oscars And Spirit Awards

Natalie Portman has announced that she will not be attending the 2017 Academy Awards on Sunday due to her pregnancy.

Advertisement

Mrs. Portman also revealed that she would not be present at the 2017 Independent Spirit Awards.

According to reports, the Everyone Says I Love You actress is about six months pregnant with her second child with husband, Benjamin Millepied.

The baby will join big brother, Aleph, who is five years old.

The 35-year-old Paris, je t’aime actress is nominated for Best Actress at both awards shows for her incredible performance in the movie Jackie.

However, many predict that Emma Stone will win Best Actress at the two ceremonies for shining in La La Land, the romantic musical which is hated by some and loved by others.

In a statement, Portman said: “Due to my pregnancy, I am unable to attend the Independent Spirit Awards and the Academy Awards. I feel so lucky to be honored among my fellow nominees and wish them the most beautiful of weekends.”

This is Natalie’s third nomination, she won an Oscar for her stellar performance in the 2010 film Black Swan and was nominated before that for her supporting role in the 2004 movie Closer.

When Portman won the Oscar for her work in Black Swan, she was very pregnant with Aleph.

Portman, who moved to Paris, France to raise her son with Millepied, said she turned to fellow Oscar winner Cate Blanchett for advice.

Portman shared: “Very early on, I asked [Cate] about being a parent. I said, ‘How do you do it? You’re a mom. You’re the best at what you do.’ She said, ‘You just do. Stressing about it doesn’t help.'”

Advertisement

While fans of Mrs. Portman are sad that she will not show her impeccable style on the Oscar red carpet, they have rushed to social media to wish her well and told her that they understand that she is in her third trimester and that she needs to listen to her doctors.