Pregnant ‘KUWTK’ Star Khloe Kardashian Claps Back After Lamar Odom Fan Called Her A Liar For Not Having His Baby

A fan of Lamar Odom called Khloe Kardashian a liar, and she clapped back very hard.

Last week, it was Kardashian/Jenner galore with three of the five sisters announcing to the world that they are carrying babies who will arrive in early 2018.

After TMZ confirmed that Khloe and her beau, Tristan Thompson, are expecting their first child together, beautiful messages of love and support flooded social media.

Those, who are fans of Khloe, have read her numerous interviews where she poured her heart out about not being able to conceive a child while she was married to Lamar.

However, one person, who was not pleased with the announcement, slammed Khloe for “fake trying to have a baby” with her ex-husband.

The person wrote: “Am not hating, but you lied to us on the show when you were married to @LamarOdom that you were having issues conceiving “After that you finally tell us the truth that you never wanted to have a child with him because you both had bigger issues in the relationship.”

The fashion designer attacked the commenter who said she was dishonest by writing: “I never lied to anybody on the show. I did try, and I did go through fertility treatments. Those were documented. But once we went through the fertility treatments, and we realized that the problem did not lie within me. The only thing I ever withheld was who had an issue fertility wise. Finally, a light went off in my head let me remind you it takes two to conceive.”

A new report has surfaced saying Khloe’s ex is heartbroken he is not the father of her baby.

The source shared: “Lamar knows that having a baby is what Khloe always wanted so he is happy for her, but at the same time Lamar is sad that he is not the father. The pregnancy has been a reminder to Lamar about his regrets in life, things he could have done better as well as the many mistakes he made while married to Khloe. Lamar still loves her dearly, in his mind, she will always be his wife, and he is crushed he is not the one building a family with Khloe.”

That is what some people like to call “real talk.”