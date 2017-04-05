Pregnant Kailyn Lowry Reveals The Father Of Her Child! Who Is The Dad?

Kailyn Lowry suggested the identity of the man who fathered her child. The man’s name is Chris Lopez, and he may be the biological father.

The Teen Mom star, 25, called the Baby Lo in a snap chat, which some fans have speculated is close to the name Lopez.

This is shortly after Lopez tweeted about his “miracle child.” Unfortunately, he deleted the tweet since then.

During an Instagram Live feed, Kailyn reached out to her fans for possible baby names.

Lowry already has two sons, Isaac who is 7, and Lincoln who is 3-years-old. In March, the young reality TV star shared an image of her ultrasound on Instagram, and she captioned it with the statement “I can’t wait to meet you.”

Allegedly, Kailyn was referencing Lopez’s tweet on her blog saying “people in her life sold her out.” She wrote “I am pregnant. I’ve said that I should have known that people in my life would sell me out before I was ready. Like any normal person, I want it to be a happy time.”

The reality TV star went on to say it was a choice she made although she knows some people may not like it, she has had others who have given her support.

Lowry revealed she had a lot of health complications leading up to the pregnancy and she wasn’t ready to reveal private information on her own due to the high-risk nature of the pregnancy.

She went on to say a miscarriage would be awful, and it would be even worse to have to admit that to the public.

The soon-to-be-mother-of-3 finalized her divorce from ex-husband Javi whom she married in Pennsylvania in 2012. The couple agreed to a 50/50 split of custody of their son Lincoln following the breakup.

Advertisement

Lowry revealed on an episode of MTV’s TM2 Live! that she hasn’t discussed her pregnancy with Javi and she feels she doesn’t have to.