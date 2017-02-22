Pregnant Cheryl Cole Debuts Baby Bump On Night Of 2017 Brit Awards

Cheryl Cole has finally confirmed what the world already knew; she is pregnant with her first child with her One Direction boyfriend, Liam Payne.

Cheryl Fernandez-Versini née Tweedy, who has officially changed her name to only Cheryl, debuted her impressive baby bump in a new ad for L’Oreal and The Prince’s Trust.

The former judge on the UK version of “The X Factor,” who is eight months pregnant, looked stunning in the advertisement.

The 33-year-old English singer is wearing a buddy hugging black dress that displayed her baby bump. The mom-to-be is proudly cradling her belly as she smiles to the camera.

Cheryl’s photoshoot confirming the baby news was splashed on the front pages of The Sun and The Mirror newspapers.

The Prince’s Trust and L’Oreal Paris created a three-year collaboration called All Worth It, that will focus on 10,000 young people across the UK who are struggling with self-doubt.

Cheryl said: “My hope is that this partnership will help young people feel accepted and valued for who they are and make sure that they get the support they need to make the most out of life.”

The One Direction star and Miss Cheryl started dating in late 2015.

Last September, rumors of the couple having a baby started flying around after Cheryl’s mother was spotted buying children clothes and toys.

Very soon after, Payne was seen on a dinner date with the former Girls Aloud star who was sporting a fuller figure. However, the pair never spoke about the pregnancy.

Cole’s beautiful maternity photo shoot comes just hours after Mr. Payne made a surprise appearance at the 2017 Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London, England.

Payne took the stage to accept the video of the year award on One Direction’s behalf.

The lovers first met in 2008, when Payne who was only 14 along with Niall Horan, Harry Styles, and Louis Tomlinson auditioned for the “X Factor” UK.