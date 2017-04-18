Pregnant Beyonce Skips Coachella But Throws Epic Private Party With Close Ones Instead!

Even though Beyonce said no to Coachella this year, it doesn’t mean that the pregnant star did nothing to celebrate Easter. In fact, the queen of pop took it upon herself to throw a super fun bash to which only her closest were invited!
Beyonce looked gorgeous in her spring dress alongside her family and husband Jay-Z.
Her mother, Tina Knowles took to social media to share a picture taken at the private party, captioning it: “3/4th of my girls Missing 1/4 at Coachella.” What she meant was that Solange, Beyonce’s sister wasn’t able to attend the family celebration as she went to Coachella instead.
in addition, the proud mother also shared a video of her daughter Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z having the time of their lives, being surrounded by close friends and family.
According to Mrs. Knowles, despite the fact that Destiny’s Child is no longer an active girl group, other former member, Kelly Rowland is still part of the family.
As fans may already know, Beyonce and Jay-Z are expecting twins and even though there are still a couple of months to go, the babies’ nursery is all ready to go!
“Beyonce and Jay-Z have completely finished the nursery and have stocked it with everything imaginable that the babies will need,” one insider revealed.
It also looks like they are done choosing new nannies for the unborn babies and they made sure Blue Ivy is also comfortable with them as the little girl will see them often around the home.
The insider also shared that the pregnancy has brought Beyonce and her rapper hubby a lot closer together and they “have so much love for each other.”
Do you think the twins really managed to save their marriage?
