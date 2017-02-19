Pregnant Beyonce Looking Gloomy Out Shopping In Beverly Hills

Beyonce’s pregnancy glow is already gone! Ever since she made public the fact that she is expecting twins earlier this month, the singer looked happier than ever and even did a beautiful photo shoot to show off. Now, however, the diva looks really gloomy.

On February 14, Beyonce was spotted going shopping in Beverly Hills and although the outing should’ve been therapeutic, she looked sad as she clutched her growing belly.

She was not alone however; her assistant and bodyguard accompanied her.

She was a lot less glamorous than we know the Queen to be and she wore comfortable loose clothes, with sports shoes.

Earlier this week, the songstress looked in high spirits following her double win at the Grammy Awards. Furthermore, she also got the chance to reunite with former Destiny’s Child band members, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.

Now that the glam of the public life is over, her personal life and marriage issues with rapper husband Jay Z seem to have caught up to her.

Destinys children with children ❤️look at those abs on Kelly A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Feb 16, 2017 at 2:01pm PST

According to an insider close to the celebrity family, her pregnancy has been part of a bigger plan to save her marriage.

“I pray that the babies make their relationship stronger,” the source stated and then added that it is not surprising that the singer would go to such extents to keep Jay Z by her side.

“It’s the same thing her mom did,” the insider said. “She fought tooth and nail to hold on to that marriage, and Beyonce is cut from the same cloth. She’s not going to let anything beat her, not even marriage.”

