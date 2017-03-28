Pregnant Beyonce In Hiding Because Of Weight Gain – Doesn’t Want Fans To See Her Like That!

The queen of pop – Beyonce is reportedly out of the spotlight for good, at least until she gives birth to her twin babies. According to new reports, the star’s baby bump had grown so much that she would rather not be seen by her fans like that.

Because of that, she is in full nesting mode lately and spending time at home, preparing for the big day.

However, despite the fact that the whole planet is waiting for the queen to create life and put the wonderful kids out into the world, the artist has not been overjoyed with the pregnancy.

According to an insider close to the pregnant star, Beyonce is not very happy with the amount of weight she’s been gaining and this is why she’s hiding from the public.

“She is just not happy about how much weight she’s gained and does not want anyone to see her like this,” the source claimed, adding that “This is why she didn’t want more kids for so long in the first place!”

Furthermore, as fans may already know, she and husband Jay Z have been on the brink of divorce a few times during the past year and a baby – or two, seemed like the last solution to their marital problems.

Indeed, one source claimed that the pregnancy has pretty much fixed everything between the husband and wife. The two even decided to put their following projects on hold to just focus on Beyonce and her babies’ health for a while. The time spent together, without the stress of work coming in the way has made their relationship stronger than ever!

“This pregnancy has brought Beyonce and Jay Z so much closer together and he is just glowing every time he talks about her,” stated the insider.