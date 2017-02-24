Pregnant Beyonce Has A Health Scare, Cancels Coachella Performance!

According to reports, pregnant Beyonce has been facing some medical issues recently.

As you are probably aware of, the well acclaimed star is expecting twins – a boy and a girl! What you probably didn’t know however, is the fact that her health, as well as the safety of her unborn babies have been put in jeopardy because of her hectic lifestyle.

How, the worried medical experts have ordered the singer to slow down a bit and back away from her many responsibilities for a while, until the twins are born at least.

The news came as a hurricane to Beyonce’s fans who were excited to see her in concert. But much to their shock, the singer decided to cancel some of her most expected shows for the sake of the unborn babies.

She released a statement that informed everybody she will NOT be present at this year’s Coachella Festival.

“Following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months, Beyonce has made the decision to forgo performing at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival,” the statement read.

Fans were so disappointed that they disregarded the reason why she canceled the concert and proceeded to slam her on social media nonetheless.

“The Coachella-bound are asking for a Beyoncé hologram, as if the technology isn’t advanced enough to handle every member of Destiny’s Child,” commented one enraged follower of the Queen Bey.

As if to calm things down, Beyonce explained that although, because of how things turned out, she will be unable to attend this year’s famous Coachella Festival, her many fans will definitely be able to see her live at the 2018 edition.

What do you think of Beyonce’s decision to slow down on work-related things?

