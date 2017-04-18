Pregnant Amy Childs’ Accident Left Her Covered In Bruises And Missing Four Toenails! Is The Baby Okay?

Amy Childs has recently gone through a scary home accident that left her covered in bruises and cuts and even caused her to lose four toenails!

What makes the terrifying fall even worse is the fact that she is 38 weeks pregnant and so, her tripping over the stair gate and causing herself such harm was very traumatic for the expectant mother who awaits to give birth to her baby daughter any day now.

The 26 years old Childs revealed more about her fall in New! Magazine, explaining that: “Last week, I tripped and fell over the stair gate, which I have for my dog. I lost four toenails and was covered in cuts and bruises.”

She went on to share her fright and worry about the well-being of the unborn baby. Childs immediately called her midwife who assured her that her daughter was completely safe as she fell on her side.

When she calmed down she could feel her baby’s kicks and she “knew she was fine” but the shock she went through caused her to “burst into tears.”

It must have been such a scare but we are glad both of them are safe!

According to Amy, she first realized she was pregnant after she found herself craving lemon tart at her salon. Afterwards, she apparently went to five psychics in order to have them predict the gender of the baby. As it turns out, all psychics were completely wrong as they all told her she was going to have a boy.

She told Loose Women: “I thought I was having a boy. Five psychics told me.

“Then I went for four scans and it is definitely a girl.”