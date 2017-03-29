Portia De Rossi Wants Ellen DeGeneres To Work On Her Drinking Problem: Report

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are the subjects of a new rumor – this time around – the actress is hoping that the television host will enter rehab.

It is being claimed that de Rossi has been pushing for her wife to seek professional help after an incident that occurred a few days ago.

The comedian seriously injured her wedding ring finger after a night of dining with her acquaintances where she had two glasses of wine.

Mrs. DeGeneres spoke about the incident on an episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” where she confessed to injuring her finger after tripping on the steps of her front door and falling into it.

Much like Jimmy Fallon – the finger was bent and red which prompted de Rossi to take her to the ER where the doctors snapped it back in place.

During the installment, the comedian explained: “So, you know how in gymnastics when you do a one-handed cartwheel, and you have to spread the weight evenly between all your fingers? Well, I had two glasses of wine and fell into a door.”

She went on to share: “Portia [de Rossi] and I were coming home from a dinner party. We were at the door, the dogs were so excited to see us, and I caught the lip of the top step. I was a foot away from the door, and I fell into the door, and it did something to my finger, I knew something was wrong.”

How two glasses of wine landed Ellen in the Hospital https://t.co/SlPuSjs0cL @FrancesRivera @yasminv — Early Today (@NBC_EarlyToday) March 22, 2017

Today, a friend of Mrs. DeGeneres spoke to Radar and revealed that the “Scandal” actress is not happy with the way she is handling her alleged drinking issues and wants her to go to rehab.

The person claimed: “Ellen needs help, and she needs it now. She can joke all she wants about this, but it’s not funny. And this could spell the end of her marriage. Ellen has been honest about her addiction fear and has discussed it with family and friends many times.”

DeGeneres has had a what appears to be a loving relationship with de Rossi, but since the day they announced their romance the rumors have been pouring in – so, there is a significant possibility this is just another fabricated tale.