Portia De Rossi Moved To A Bachelorette Pad Away From Ellen!

Portia de Rossi has decided to leave Ellen DeGeneres after numerous speculations that their marriage was on the rocks. Now, Portia lives in a bachelorette pad and there are talks of a $350 million divorce!

Her new mansion is a four-bedroom and 8-bath pad located in Beverly Hills! It is safe to say, Portia is living quite comfortably without Ellen’s money.

“Portia is tired with being the stay-at-home wife, while Ellen gets the big career and all the attention,” a trusty source spilled about the troubled couple.

“Things reached the boiling point a few weeks ago, and after their worst fight ever, Portia packed up and headed to a secluded home they secretly bought in Beverly Hills months ago.”

“Portia has been holed up there for a couple of weeks, refusing to go back home to Montecito where Ellen’s been stewing during her downtime from her talk show,” the insider continued.

As it turns out, Portia has been enjoying the single girl style of living for a while now.

“Portia’s inviting her lesbian friends over for girls’ nights in, ordering takeout, staying up late and sleeping in. It’s been heaven for her.”

The huge home however, was bought by Ellen back in 2015 for about $17.3 million and flipped. Although the main idea was to resell, Portia feels like home in it.

“They bought the house for a quick turnover, but Portia’s thinking she may stay a while,” stated the insider.

“She’s picking out new curtains, and making things really comfy. Portia’s refusing to give in to Ellen until things change.”

According to the source, during a fight, “Portia got real defensive and brought up that Anne Heche interview.”

Anne Heche is Ellen’s ex, who, during a podcast last November stated that Portia’s career was deeply affected by Ellen!

“[Portia] was a lead on television shows and a celebrated actress and I haven’t seen her career exploding. I don’t know what happened to Portia; I can only imagine because I was in a relationship with the woman she’s in a relationship with, so I have some ideas about what happened that has nothing to do with Hollywood,” Ellen’s ex dissed.

Now, the insider claims that Heche’s statement “really made Portia think.”