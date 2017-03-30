Portia De Rossi Might Leave Ellen DeGeneres If She Doesn’t Go To Rehab!

Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi are having problems with their marriage once again and this time it’s because of Ellen’s drinking!

As fans probably remember, last week, the talk show star revealed to her audience that she was rushed to the hospital after a domestic accident. According to Ellen, the reason why she fell and hurt her finger was because of drinking a little too much wine.

Now, insiders say that her concerned family might force Ellen to go to rehab and fix her drinking problem before it gets even worse.

“Ellen needs help and she needs it now,” one source close to the star claimed.

Furthermore, as it turns out, the accident happened while Ellen and Portia were having a fight over the fact the DeGeneres put their Santa Barbara estate on the market for $45 million.

According to the source, Portia was upset that Ellen decided to sell the lavish, 17 acres house.

Of course, the television star did not say anything about the fight on her show, only revealing that: “Well, I had two glasses of wine and fell into a door. Portia drove me to the hospital — to the emergency room. I dislocated my finger.”

She made light of the situation and transformed what could be a very serious problem is a stand-up number.

“She can joke all she wants about this, but it’s not funny. And this could spell the end of her marriage,” the insider claimed.

In addition, it seems like this is also not the first time DeGeneres’ friends have been concerned about her alcohol consumption.

It turns out that Portia has been “begging” Ellen to get help since 2011.

Advertisement

Do you think Ellen should go to rehab?