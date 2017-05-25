Portia De Rossi Is Jealous Of Ellen DeGeneres’ Constant Flirting With Other Celebrities – Can The Comedian Be Tamed?

Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, are apparently in an unhappy place after nine years of marriage.

A source spoke to a media outlet earlier this week and explained that the while DeGeneres is having fun with a long list of celebrity guests on her hit show, de Rossi is left at home being consumed by jealousy.

The celebrities, who visit “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” are certain of a few things – they might be forced to dance, and while talking a strange character might pop out from the box, and there might be some lighthearted flirtation with DeGeneres.

The comedian loves to play with the famous people who sit on her sofa. DeGeneres sometimes offers them silly underwear, she jokes about being in love with them and even gets quite cozy with a few during her crazy games segment.

While the audience and the viewers are laughing at the closeness between the television host and her guests, Mrs de Rossi is boiling.

An insider told Life & Style magazine that de Rossi is not pleased by her wife’s behavior on the set of the show.

The “Scandal” actress has asked her to stop numerous times in the past, but DeGeneres insists it is not that serious and she only does it “to have great TV moments and to bring ratings.”

The source said: “Portia is convinced that Ellen has so many friendships with sexy movie stars to get under her skin. She thinks Ellen does it on purpose to make her feel insecure, so she does not leave.”

When de Rossi’s insecurities creep back, she is unable to eat, according to the same tipster.

The person claimed: “When they argue. Portia barely eats. Portia copes with marital stress, which she cannot quite control, with [eating less] food, which she can control.”

While DeGeneres and de Rossi’s divorce and breakup stories dominate the webbloids, the TV star and activist keeps telling the world they are not true.

DeGeneres recently stated: “Portia and I constantly say to each other, ‘We are so lucky.’ Sometimes it is lying in bed at night before I go to sleep, and I just say thank you to whatever, whoever is out there. I have gotten to a place where I really am just settled. Really. I know that I am not going anywhere. She is not going anywhere. I am not saying the relationship took a while; I am saying in my life, it took a while to find this.”

Advertisement

They have managed to beat nine years of separation allegations, do not be surprised if they beat another nine.