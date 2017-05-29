Porsha Williams Still Too Angry To Talk To Phaedra Parks – Should She Be Forgiven?

BFFs no more, Porsha Williams is said to be heartbroken over Phaedra Parks’ lies that destroyed their unique friendship as it is being confirmed that the other housewives no longer want to work with her.

Fans of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” are aware that Season 9 ended with a bang.

Parks was caught in an embarrassing scandal – she revealed to Williams that Kandi Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker, came up with a vicious plan to drug and rape her.

Apollo Nida’s estranged wife took the drama too far and was fired from the Bravo show.

Few weeks have gone by since the attorney was given her pink slip and according to several sources, Williams is devasted by her actions and is unable to speak to her when she calls.

It is a terrible situation for Williams because on one side she loved Parks, who was a great pal and an amazing confidant, while on the other hand she is disappointed by the sadistic games that she played on the show that hurt Tucker and his wife, Burruss.

Williams has decided to keep her distance from Parks. A close source said: “Porsha has not spoken to Phaedra since the reunion taping.”

The revelation is not that surprising because, on the reunion show, Williams said she felt like she lost her best friend.

She claimed at the time: “[Parks] was like my best friend. Someone I talked to on the phone every single day. And for me to feel like she had betrayed me like that, and the fact that I was sitting right there and watched her continue to lie on me about it, that is the part I cannot get past, and I do not know if I ever will. Right now, I just can’t talk to her.”

Meanwhile, Andy Cohen has revealed the real reason why Parks has been fired – none of the other cast members wanted to film scenes with her.

Talking to E! at the NBCUniversal Upfronts blue carpet at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, the TV host said: “The question that we look at now with Phaedra is, when the reunion ended, none of the other women wanted to have anything to do with her. So that is what you have to look at. How do you shoot a show about a group of friends when no one is speaking to one of the friends?”

Parks, who is expected to return to the show in the future, has been focusing on her boys and charities.

