Porsha Williams Starts Early Birthday Celebration – Expected To Be The Big Star Of ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Season 10

A birthday bash 22 days before her real Bday that is what Porsha Williams has decided to do as rumors claimed that she will be one of the biggest players on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” Season 10.

The forthcoming season of “RHOA” is very anticipated by supporters of the franchise because they expect to get more drama from Kandi Burruss and Kenya Moore.

And fans are salivating over the return of NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak and the potential arrival of a newcomer who is already a household name – Tameka “Tiny” Cottle.

On June 22th, Williams is set to celebrate her 36th birthday, but she is not waiting because she lives by the motto that “every day is her birthday.”

And who can give her wrong for wanting to have fun, look great, and party with family and friends?

On her Instagram page, the stunning reality star revealed that she had a fantastic weekend in Miami, Florida enjoying an early birthday event on a luxury yacht.

She shared several snapshots from the gathering and whether you are a fan of Williams or not – because of the whole Phaedra Parks rape lie that she chose to believe – you have to admit she looks sensational in that colorful swimsuit.

The “Flatline” singer wore a cutout bathing suit that seemed to be inspired by an orange and black Riodinidae butterfly.

Finally loving me genuinely ❤️👸🏾 *Insert Toni Toni Toni "feels good"🎼 📸 Captured by @eyeofray #PorshasYachtParty A post shared by Porsha Dyanne Williams (@porsha4real) on May 29, 2017 at 3:06pm PDT

The former “New Celebrity Apprentice” contestant showed her envious curves in the one-piece swimwear that featured long sleeves along with orange, yellow, and black motifs.

The television personality claimed that she was living it up in the Miami heat with her girls.

👸🏾it's a V I B E💋 Hair: @gonakedhair [email protected] *SWIPE 4more #PorshasYachtParty A post shared by Porsha Dyanne Williams (@porsha4real) on May 29, 2017 at 2:19pm PDT

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star captioned a series of photos: “ARRIVAL … When it is your Birthday everyday lol, I Love my Booskies #PorshasYachtParty ##BookedandBlessed *Thank you @eyeofray for capturing these moments #sizzlemiami.”

The model and actress wrote under another picture: “I am an acquired taste. Don’t like me? Aquire some taste.Finally loving me genuinely *Insert Toni Toni Toni “feels good.”

Williams, who is said to be devastated by Parks’ actions, is still not talking to her.

She explained: “It is difficult because I love Phaedra. She was like my best friend. Someone I talked to on the phone every single day. And for me to feel like she had betrayed me like that. And the fact that I was sitting right there and watched her continue to lie on me about it.”

She went on to say: “That is the part I cannot get pass it and I do not know if I ever will. Right now I just can’t talk to her.”

Are you eager for the return of “Real Housewives of Atlanta”? Will you miss Parks?