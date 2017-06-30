FREE NEWSLETTER
Porsha Williams Shows Off Beach Body In Bahamas After Kandi Burruss And Phaedra Parks ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Drama

Dylan Fisher Posted On 06/30/2017
Porsha Williams BahamasCredit: Instagram

Birthday girl, Porsha Williams is showing off her beach body in an array of bikinis in the Bahamas.

Fans are thrilled that Williams has put the Kandi Burruss and Phaedra Parks drama behind her to celebrate life.

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star turned 36 on June 22nd, but she seems to live by the rule that the party never stops and is, therefore, having a bday bash every day.

After rocking a stunning swimsuit at a lavish birthday event on a yacht in Miami, Florida, Kordell Stewart’s former wife is now having the time of life with a group of female friends.

The former contestant on the “Celebrity Apprentice” dazzled in a tiny brown and black bikini and posed in front of what appears to be three large paintings.

The television personality showed off her killer curves in a deep blue cut-out bathing suit.

The model and actress also showed off what she is working with in a leopard print one-piece.

It's the little things💙 #IslandGirl 💦

A post shared by Porsha Dyanne Williams (@porsha4real) on

Williams told her followers that she received many pricey gifts for her special day and she has been busy counting her blessings.

The “Dish Nation” co-host wrote under one picture: “You have enough. You do enough. You are enough.”

The “Flatline” singer captioned another: “Hmm 36 not too bad lmao. No one is you, that is your power.”

#FakeSwim 4ft 🙄😂 #dogpaddlerealness #birthdaygirl

A post shared by Porsha Dyanne Williams (@porsha4real) on

She added: “Happy Birthday to me!! Thank you all for all of the well wishes I love you !! #Birthdaygirl.”

Williams deserved a break after the scandalous season finale of the “Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

The show ended with a bang after Parks claimed that Burruss and her husband wanted to kidnap and rape Williams.

Williams said it was hard to terminate the relationship with Parks because they were best friends.

#birthdaygirl 💛Artist: @aprilbey_

A post shared by Porsha Dyanne Williams (@porsha4real) on

She said: “This whole situation has just been hard for me. I mean, just so difficult. It is difficult for me to even watch it.It is difficult because I love Phaedra. She was, like, my best friend. Like, somebody, I talked to on the phone every single day. And for me to feel like she had betrayed me like that, that is the part that I just can’t get past. And I do not really know if I ever will.”

She added: “I do not know what else to say. Of course, I have a soft spot for Phaedra. It is where you do not want to be manipulated anymore. I just don’t want to hear any more of it right now. I may get to a point where I am strong enough to where I can talk to her, and we can maybe work through it. But right now, it is still so new for me.”

What are your thoughts on Williams’ Bahamas birthday vacation?

