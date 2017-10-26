Porsha Williams Says Phaedra Parks “Used Me As Collateral” For Her Plot Against Kandi Burruss

The new season of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” is rapidly approaching and so is the drama that comes along with it. In a sneak peek of the first episode, Porsha Williams is opening up about the status of her feelings on ex-bestie Phaedra Parks.

Fans of the show will recall the shocking four-part reunion show that revealed Parks as the culprit who fed Porsha the rumor that Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker were plotting to lure Williams into their sex dungeon by drugging her.

The climax of the revelation was when Phaedra seemingly backtracked on the information she gave the frick to her frack. Parks claimed that someone told her the alleged sex dungeon debacle and that’s when she decided to relay it to Porsha.

Porsha was visibly upset that the nasty gossip turned out to be a “he said, she said” situation rather than what she originally thought.

Viewers and co-stars alike have seen Phaedra use Porsha as a pawn the entire ninth season, but now Williams is finally believing it.

In a new clip released by Bravo that previews the first episode that premieres on November 5, Porsha tells her sister Lauren that Phaedra contacted her to wish her a happy birthday.

Williams goes on to explain that she responded with “Thank you for thinking of me.”

The mother of two boys texted her back with “You looking sexy in that bikini. I hope you are enjoying yourself and having a great new year.”

When Lauren asked Porsha how she felt about her former best friend, she said: “I feel like what she did to me was something she felt she had to do to get back at Kandi. And she used me as collateral.”

Advertisement

Do you think that Phaedra Parks used Porsha as collateral or is Porsha blaming her bad judgement on her ex-best friend?