Porsha Williams Rocks Blonde Hair While Saying That She Thinks That Her Friendship With Nene Leakes Can Be Repaired

Porsha Williams has a new look that we’re used to seeing on Wendy Williams. During a visit to “Watch What Happens Live” with Andy Cohen, the housewife rocks her a blonde hair color while revealing that she thinks that her friendship with co-star Nene Leakes can be repaired.

The first three episodes of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” have revolved heavily around the feud between Porsha and Nene.

This was ignited when Leakes tried to give Williams advice on controlling her temper on the reunion show for “Real Housewives of Atlanta” two years ago.

Porsha felt that Nene should have pulled her aside to say what she wanted to say instead of doing it on such a public platform but Nene insists that she was only trying to help.

The two haven’t spoken since then. However, Nene took a trip to “Watch What Happens Live” a few months ago and when she was asked who should be let go from the show, she responded “Freak and Fraud.”

The frenemies confronted each other at Cynthia Bailey’s 50th birthday party and if you watched the season ten premiere you’d know that it didn’t go well.

On November 19, Porsha appeared on “WWHL” and what she said about a potential rekindling of the friendship between her and Nene may surprise you.

A caller asked her what it would take for them to be friends again to which she responded: “You know for me I had to learn how to approach the situation. You know she’s a diva. You know she can be proud and I’m sure I had some pride too. So it just had to take time and me not forcing the situation. I have loved her. She has loved me. We were sisters in the past and I’m sure we can get back to that place.”

The two Georgia peaches were extremely close at one point. Nene was one of the only ones to welcome her into the group when she was shy and still married to Kordell Stewart.

Hopefully, the ladies will be able to resolve their issues soon.

Do you think they should forgive each other? Do you like the blonde hair on Porsha?