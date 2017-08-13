Porsha Williams Pushes Women’s Empowerment Message But The Phaedra Parks And Kandi Burrus Mess Is Still Holding Her Back

Porsha Williams is all about being positive these days.

She recently announced that she is a vegan and has been sharing uplifting messages on her various social media accounts.

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star posted a well-known quote about strong and successful females being able to use adversity to empower themselves.

The model uploaded the following saying: “A successful woman is one who can build a firm foundation with the bricks others have thrown at her.”

Some love the words of encouragement, but others are baffled by the fact that Williams is talking about female empowerment after what she put Kandi Burrus through with the help of her former BFF, Phaedra Parks.

During the explosive Season 9 finale of “RHOA,” a violent face-off took place between the co-stars after Parks convinced Williams that Burrus wanted to drug and rape her.

Burrus categorically denied the claims and asked Williams, why was she trying to destroy her reputation and business?

The Xscape singer said: “That really bothered me because I have been in the music industry since I was a kid and people get into the whole drug and drinking thing. I was always determined that was not going to be me, so I take offense!”

The businesswoman added: “It is just been boiling my blood. Because if she is out there telling people this mess, that could ruin my life. So I have to let people know that this bitch is full of s—.”

The story did not sit well with Burruss — who ended the episode on an aggressive note.

She revealed: “I will sue your as% if you keep saying it, you lying a– b$tch.You not even thinking about the fact that I got kids. Don’t try to ruin my life, ruin my business — that type of accusation can sit with you for life. You a big a– liar. She is not saying the truth. And that is the problem. Let’s be clear — you know, you know that I have fun or whatever. But the one thing I would not do: I would not do some stuff about no drugs or nothing. And for her to put that out there about me? Oh, my God — it took everything in me not to choke the s— out this b$tch.”

Williams has apologized to Burrus, but it appears the ladies are no longer on good terms because they do not film scenes together in the new season of the reality show.

Williams has revealed that she is no longer in contact with Parks.