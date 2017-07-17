Porsha Williams Posts Stunning Photos – Gold Bikini Selfies Mark The Beginning Of Veganism Era

Porsha Williams is about to make everyone become a vegan with those stunning pictures.

This weekend, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star took to Instagram where she shared two selfies that will make a preacher go wild.

In the photos, the television personality is wearing a tiny gold bikini that shows off her washboard stomach and endless legs.

The model wrote a lengthy caption explaining the reasons behind the mirror selfie.

Williams, who spent one month celebrating her birthday in several countries, recently revealed that she gained a few pounds.

Determined to shed the weight, Williams decided to change her diet drastically.

Like Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, and many other celebrities, the reality star is now a vegan.

Williams will refrain from consuming animal products – no dairy and meat – all of her meals will be plant based.

The actress and singer said she has yet to see the numbers move her scale, but she has already noticed that her body appears learner and she has more energy.

The “Dish Nation” host wrote: “Confession: Okay so I have no idea what I am doing, but I am up for the challenge. I watched “What the health” and “Cowspiracy” on *Netflix the other day, and it took me over the edge. I had been contemplating making a serious lifestyle change because after turning 36 I made a promise to myself to treat myself better… mind body & souls. You know these days it is all about being thick and fine and body positivity.”

She said that she now has more energy and knows that her decision is definite because she wants to want to be “fine and thick” for the rest of her life.

She captioned the photos: “Well I am down for all of that but what about the inside will I be “fine” after 50? Or will I continue feeding this temple of mine food that’s not made for it. Anyway, I am now a vegan I am claiming it for my life. I am going to try to hold myself accountable by sharing some of the journey with you all. Today I am headed to the grocery store with the mind set eat to live, not living to eat! My goal is simply that I will have a better quality of life for a long time to come and a much older Porsha will thank 36year old Porsha for saving her life.”

She concluded: “Please excuse any grammatical error I am hungry BTW these pics are pics I took this morning I have lost most of my extra tummy fat in only two days. Although the scale number is the same, it is crazy how I can see some slights differences already. No, my goal is not to lose weight, I just want to see what my body can do with the right food/ fuel in it. Oh also IF YOU ARE VEGAN GIVE ME YOUR TESTIMONY & TIPS BELOW.”

Advertisement

What are your thoughts on the pictures and veganism?